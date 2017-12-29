HCSO warns against celebratory gunfire on New Years Eve

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office wants everyone to ring in the New Year with a (safe) bang.

The agency is reminding those in the Bay area that celebratory gunfire is dangerous, and remains a serious problem in many communities, particularly on New Year’s Eve.

“The reality is, that any bullet discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere, and when it does, there is significant risk of injury or death,” the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The agency is encouraging the public to curb celebratory gunfire and to use their guns safely.

“The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to a policy of zero tolerance of illegal gun use and will enhance our initiatives to combat gun violence in our community. Our mission is to protect the quality of life for all residents throughout our community by creating an environment of enhances safety and security,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

 

