Former Hernando deputy, son attacked man in road rage incident, deputies say

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A former Pasco and Hernando deputy and his son are facing several felony charges in an apparent case of vigilantism gone bad.

Authorities said a third party called Deputy Peter Ciucci and his son Nicholas Paul Tisevich-Ciucci to the RaceTrac gas station on U.S. 19 after they were involved in a road rage incident with another driver.

Upon their arrival, the two men and the driver began arguing, and the confrontation quickly turned physical.

Deputies said the other driver was calling 911 for help when Peter Ciucci reached into his car and hit him, causing him to drop his cell phone.

Both Ciucci and his son pulled the victim out of his truck and proceeded to punch him in the head repeatedly. They knocked the victim to the ground and continued punching his head.

Deputies said the older Ciucci placed the victim in a chokehold. As his father was strangling the victim from behind, the younger Ciucci sat on his back to prevent him from escaping the chokehold.

Authorities said the victim suffered minor injuries.

Peter Ciucci was charged with burglary battery, tampering with a witness and false imprisonment. He’s being held on a $105,000 bond.

Nicholas Ciucci is charged with vehicle burglary, simple battery and false imprisonment. He’s being held on a $15,000 bond.

