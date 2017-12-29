Dog found ‘frozen solid’ on porch in Ohio

WCMH Published:
FILE (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

TOLEDO, OH (WCMH) — A dog has been found frozen solid on an Ohio home’s porch as a bitter cold snap grips much of the United States.

Toledo humane society cruelty investigator Megan Brown tells The Blade newspaper she doesn’t know how long the dog was outside Thursday, when Toledo’s high temperature was expected to be in the teens (minus 11 to minus 7 degrees Celsius). A second dog was recovered shivering inside the home.

The dogs’ owner says utilities had been shut off but he had been providing for the dogs while living elsewhere. He says he doesn’t know how one dog got outside.

In Columbus, it is illegal to tether a dog outside unattended between the hours of 10pm and 6am, or during periods of extreme weather.

Mirna Bowman, Co-Director of the Columbus Dog Connection said when it is this cold, dos need access to a heated area and should not be outside for more than 30 minutes.

“A dog house may be somewhat helpful, but it is still too cold. It needs to be completely insulated and the space inside the dog house should not be large it should be small enough that their body can heat it up,” Bowman said.

Forecasters warn of hypothermia and frostbite from arctic air settling in over the central U.S. and spreading east.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s