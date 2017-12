TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Dirk Koetter will return to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next year, despite the team’s losing record this season.

Sources informed NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport of the decision.

The Buccaneers missed the playoffs for the tenth straight year, going 4-11 this season with Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints left.

It will be Koetter’s third year as head coach for the Bucs.

