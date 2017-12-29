Deputies: Florida woman fatally shot misbehaving puppy

Published:

CANTONMENT, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is accused of fatally shooting a pit bull puppy that she said was misbehaving.

The Pensacola News Journal reports that 27-year-old Amanda Cay Carpenter was charged with animal cruelty and firing a weapon in public over the Dec. 15 incident at a Pensacola mobile-home park.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s arrest report says Carpenter told investigators the 9-month-old puppy chewed and damaged several items in her room. The report says she tried to put the dog in a kennel, but it wouldn’t go inside.

The report says Carpenter grabbed the dog; it tried to bite her face. Deputies say she took the dog outside and shot it multiple times.

She’s in jail on a $20,000 bond. Records don’t list a lawyer who could be contacted for comment on her behalf.

