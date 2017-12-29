Crash closes portion of Sligh Ave. in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Sligh Ave. is shut down after a crash in Tampa, police said.

The incident happened on E. Sligh Ave. just east of Florida Ave.

Police said the crash was minor in nature and did not result in any injuries.

The east and westbound lanes of Sligh Ave. from Florida Ave. to Highland Ave. will remain closed for the next several hours as crews repair power/utility lines.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

Stay on WFLA.com for updates on this developing story.