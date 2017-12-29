Clearwater woman battles condo association over dog’s access to pool

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A Clearwater resident is battling with her condo association to allow her to bring her dog Maui to the pool.

Animals are not allowed near the pool at the Fountains At Countryside.

Danielle BonJovi said that should not apply to her dog since he is a service animal.

“I have a letter from my psychologists, stating that I have a disability. That is covered by the ADA and also covered by the Fair Housing Act and the Rehabilitation Act of 1973,” said BonJovi.

But property management claims BonJovi has yet to prove Maui is a legitimate service animal.

“He originally started out as an emotional support animal and I wanted to train him to be a service dog to assist me with my disabilities,” she said. “They want to be able to determine themselves that Maui is a bona fide service dog. They are not qualified to make that decision. Their attorney is not qualified to make that decision.”

She’s had him since January. BonJovi said she’s had no issues taking him to the pool, until last month when the Vice President of her condo association called and asked for her paperwork.

“I knocked on her door, I showed her the documents and I said I will not allow you to make copies because it has my medical records,” said BonJovi.

She now faces a $100 fine each time she takes him to the pool.

News Channel 8 left messages with the condo association and property management. We’re still waiting for a response.

Few neighbors agree dogs should not be around the pool or grill where food is cooked.

Others like Loredana McKenzie support BonJovi.

McKenzie’s roommate had to fight to bring her emotional support pit bull to the pool.

“As long as it’s service animal, she should be allowed to take her dog anywhere,” said McKenzie.

Bonjovi hopes to attend the next board meeting. She claims she’s been warned that she’ll be asked to leave if she brings her dog.