Build snowmen, have snowball fights at Florida Aquarium’s ‘Snow Days’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have your kids ever played in the snow?

The Florida Aquarium is making that possible, but only for a short time.

Snow Days are underway at the aquarium through Dec. 31.

Kids can play in the snow in a special area at the museum.

The snow is made with an artificial snow machine.

The aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more details and the complete schedule, visit flaquarium.org or call (813) 273-4000.

