Build snowmen, have snowball fights at Florida Aquarium’s ‘Snow Days’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Have your kids ever played in the snow?
The Florida Aquarium is making that possible, but only for a short time.
Snow Days are underway at the aquarium through Dec. 31.
Kids can play in the snow in a special area at the museum.
The snow is made with an artificial snow machine.
The aquarium is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
For more details and the complete schedule, visit flaquarium.org or call (813) 273-4000.
PHOTOS: Snow Days at the Florida Aquarium
PHOTOS: Snow Days at the Florida Aquarium x
Latest Galleries
-
Police, firefighters surprise children with Christmas gifts
-
Humane Society offers $1,000 reward to find person who dumped sick puppies in Tampa
-
Car crashes into building
-
Car crashes into building
-
PHOTOS: Endangered crocodile hatches at Zoo Miami
-
Bucs vs. Falcons
-
Courtney Campbell Causeway trail
-
Stacie’s 2017 Heart Walk photos
-
Winners of Siesta Key sand scuplture contest
-
Bucs vs. Jets
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Flagler Co. man tried to electrocute pregnant wife by rigging door
- Infamous Tampa mother back in court, facing eviction; demands once again ‘somebody needs to pay’
- Snow in Tampa Bay next week?
- Weeki Wachee couple hopes for injured bear’s rescue
- Remains found in Hudson woods are that of missing Pasco mother
- Dog found ‘frozen solid’ on porch in Ohio
- 8 fun New Year’s Eve things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay