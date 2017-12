ERIE, Pa. (WFLA/CNN) – A Pennsylvania pooch couldn’t resist the temptation to play in the snow this week.

Oakley is 2-year-old German shepherd.

His owner says that Oakley loves snow, but he had never seen so much of it.

Erie got a record snowfall of 53 inches this Christmas.

Oakley was hesitant at first, but it didn’t take him long to figure out how to have fun with it.