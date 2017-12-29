2 children among 4 injured in car that rolled, caught fire on I-4 in Seffner

SEFFNER, Fla. (WFLA) – Two children were among four people who were injured when their car lost control, crossed other lanes and then rolled before catching fire on Interstate-4 in Seffner Thursday night. The crash closed the interstate for more than an hour.

Florida Highway Patrol investigators say a Lexus driven by Zueshly Marie Nieves Del Valle, 30, was traveling westbound on I-4 in the left lane. Del Valle told FHP troopers that her car started to spin in a counter-clockwise direction just east of mile marker 10. She lost control of the car and it went across all lanes on I-4.

The Lexus then continued to travel southwest and entered the inside shoulder and went onto the grass, skidding sideways. The Lexus then rolled twice, causing it to go airborne, hit the guardrail and land in the grass. The car then caught fire.

All four people in the car were injured in the crash.

Passenger Ruth Nereda Camacho, 57, was ejected from the car.

Driver Zueshly Marie Nieves Del Valle, passenger Joseph Rosario, 10, and passenger Maya Valentin, 7, were transported to Tampa General Hospital

All four people in the car live in Winter Haven.

