TECO, Gaffin Industrial cited after molten slag kills 5 in Big Bend power plant incident

By Published:

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa Electric Co. and Gaffin Industrial Services were cited by the U.S. Labor Department Occupational Safety and Health Administration Thursday after five employees died and one suffered serious burns in an incident at TECO’s Big Bend Power Plant in June.

OSHA Inspectors determined that the employees were burned when a blockage inside a coal-fired furnace broke free and spewed molten slag into the work area. Employees of Tampa Electric, Gaffin Industrial Services, and Brace Integrated Services Inc. died in the incident.

According to a U.S. Labor Department Cites new release, OSHA cited Tampa Electric for failing to follow energy control procedures while performing maintenance on equipment. Gaffin Industrial Services was cited for failing to develop procedures to control hazardous energy. Tampa Electric and Gaffin were also cited for failing to provide appropriate personal protective equipment to safeguard employees from burns.

Proposed penalties for both companies totaled $160,972. Brace Integrated Services was not issued citations.

Gofundme pages were created for Armando Perez, as well as Antonio Navarrete, Brace employees who were fatally injured in the incident.

Other workers who died from injuries suffered in the accident include Frank Lee Jones, Christopher Irvin, and Michael McCort.

The accident happened Thursday, June 29. The workers were burned during an accident that happened when they were performing routine maintenance on a slag tank, which houses coal waste after it’s burned.  Slag is a glass-like product that’s formed when coal mixes with water.

MORE TOP STORIES:

 

 

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s