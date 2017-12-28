St. Pete police use stun gun on homeless shoplifting suspect at Publix

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — The day after Christmas, a transient with a long record of thefts tried to steal a frozen bag of shrimp from a St. Petersburg Publix and was stopped with a stun gun by the officer who was trying to apprehend him.

A cell phone video recorded by another shopper shows the man writhing on the ground for 21 seconds as the shopper pleads with the officer to stop shocking the homeless man.

The officer then pulls the frozen bag of shrimp out of the man’s pants and rolls him over with his foot before he and another officer handcuffed the suspect and took him to jail where he remains today.

According to the police report, the shrimp was returned to Publix.

Good stun, bad stun? Was this an appropriate use of force? That’s the story we’re investigating today. The officer is a veteran cop and the suspect is a career criminal. Whatever the case, the video is dramatic and painful to watch. See for yourself and decide for yourself tonight at 6.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-