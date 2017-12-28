Speed Busters gets results in Auburndale

AUBURNDALE, Fla. (WFLA) — Every Thursday WFLA airs a Speed Buster story where traffic reporter Leslee Lacey catches lead foots who are upsetting residents.

This Thursday, we bring you a special Speed Busters where Leslee helped implement big changes for a troubled street in Polk County.

Lemon Street was a sour drive for Michael and Kristy Crouse. They were frustrated watching speeders and wrong way drivers head down the road where their daughter attended Auburndale Elementary School. Lemon Street is a one way road, but it’s ridden with directionally challenged drivers.

Michael and Kristy Crouse first contacted Leslee after witnessing several drivers speeding, right in front of where they pick up their daughter from school.

So, Leslee pulled out her trusted Speed Buster gun and went to work.

“Speed Busted at 28 mph!” announced Leslee as she caught her first offender. “28 is almost double the safe speed of 15 mph and Michael tells me the other issue is wrong way drivers.”

“They don’t see the one way signs. They don’t care about them. They just keep going ya know. I feel like there’s nothing that’s going to be done until a kid gets hit or hurt,” exclaimed Michael.

Leslee took her Speed Busting results to Auburndale Deputy Chief of Police Andy Ray and showed him a video the Crouses had captured of wrong way drivers. Andy Ray responded strongly and quickly for the Crouses.

At the entrance to Lemon Street, a permanent solar speed feedback sign was installed to remind drivers know how fast they were going. Also a new 15mph sign was attached next to it.

Two large “Do Not Enter” signs were also installed at the one way exit point on Lemon Street. They came complete with upgraded flashing lights. And a wrong way sign was installed in the middle of the block. So how does Michael feel now?

“Do you think it makes a big difference to have these signs?” asked Leslee. “To a certain extent yes ma’am. I think a lot more people will see it now,” answered Michael.

Michael told Leslee at night the wrong-way driving problem was worse. But because of the white flashing light, there is no missing the sign for evening drivers.

“Mike if you have another problem with something what are you going to do?”

“I’m gonna call Ghost Busters. Nah, I’m gonna call Channel 8 news and Auburndale Police Department,” replied Mike.

“Speed Busters, not Ghost Busters,”said Leslee.

“Speed Busters.” Mike jovially added. “Thank y’all very much for helping us.”

Officer Ray also told Leslee that Auburndale police sent patrol cars out to Kemon Street after the original Speed Buster story aired. The Crouse’s were very appreciative to see the positive and quick response the Auburndale police department.

