Road to the Olympics: US women’s hockey team avoids boycott

PARK CITY, UT (Nexstar) — Back in March, USA hockey and the women’s national team reached an agreement that ended a pay dispute and avoided a boycott of the World Championships.

Captain, Meghan Duggan, said “I think when you as a group come together united and you see what that does and the progress you can make when you are a group of strong women that stand together about something you’re passionate about…we made some serious positive change.”

Just days after the women’s battle for equitable support ended, team USA won their 4th consecutive women’s World Championship in Plymouth, Michigan.

The players admitted they’re happy with their new more lucrative deal, but they’ve moved on.

Duggan added, “Right now this is about this team and this group and what we can do together, and that’s (pay dispute) in the past.”

Although the team is focused on Pyeongchang now, Team USA’s Kendall Coyne said their loss to Team Canada in Sochi in the Gold medal game still hurts.

She added, “As an elite athlete and an Olympic Team, you have to learn from your mistakes. Obviously you can dwell on them, but we really did learn from it.”

Three to two was the final from Sochi. Team USA fell in overtime to their northern rivals. As a rematch potentially looms in Pyeongchang, the women are ready.

Duggan proudly added, “We’re going after the gold, no question, it’s no secret.”