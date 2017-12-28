Road to the Olympics: From Olympics to Hollywood – The story of Olympian Eric LeMarque

Aaron Nolan

PARK CITY, UT (Nexstar) — Every Olympian has a story, but Eric LeMarque’s is one that goes beyond a quest for gold, his includes hanging on to life.

Eric grew up in California and quickly fell in love with and excelled at hockey. In 1994 he would join the French National Team at the Winter Olympic Games.

LeMarque said, “I was fortunate enough to play in the 94 Olympics which was one of the most memorable experiences of my life.”

After his career, LeMarque found a love for snow boarding, until one trip left him stranded on top of a mountain for days.

LeMarque said, “Every single day I was beaten to a pulp and then frozen stiff at night.”

He waited and clung to life for 8 days.

“I met the spirit of death.”

“It gave me nightmares for years.”

When he was found, he had to have both legs amputated. He continues to inspire people, including Hollywood producers who have made a movie about his story.

‘6 Below’ stars Josh Hartnett and Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino.

Sorvino said, “The story is really about survival against all odds, being alone on a mountain in the snow for 8 days with no food, no water, but it’s also about the redemptive power of love and striving for something higher.”

LeMarque added, “I learned that you can overcome anything with the right attitude, determination, and faith.”

For more on Eric LeMarque and his journey, click here.

