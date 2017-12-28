Remains found in Hudson woods are that of missing Pasco mother

HUDSON, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives say the remains found in a wooded area of Hudson are that of a mother who was reported missing last April.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said Thursday the body is that of Destiny Lee Aaron, 21, who went missing in April of 2017.

Aaron had a 2-year-old daughter at the time of her disappearance.

Pasco deputies responded to a call about the remains at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson.

