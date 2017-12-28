Recycling Perks: Get incentives for recycling in Clearwater

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As you’re getting rid of boxes and wrapping paper after the holidays, be sure to recycle what you can.

If you need an additional incentive to get those paper, plastic and cardboard products from the trash can into the recycle bin, Clearwater is offering Recycling Perks.

Once you sign up for the program, you will be assigned a cart for your household. After that, every time your recycling is picked up at the curb, your Recycling Perks account will automatically receive 25 points.

Log into the Recycling Perks website to trade in your earned points for discounts at local businesses.

As a reminder; all plastics are recyclable, but do not put Styrofoam, plastic bags or plastic wrap in the recycle cart.

You can recycle wide-mouth plastic and rigid containers, glass bottles and jars, cardboard, milk and juice cartons. Empty aerosol cans and aluminum and steel cans are also acceptable.

