Recycling Perks: Get incentives for recycling in Clearwater

Storm Team 8 Meteorologist Leigh Spann By Published: Updated:
(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As you’re getting rid of boxes and wrapping paper after the holidays, be sure to recycle what you can.

If you need an additional incentive to get those paper, plastic and cardboard products from the trash can into the recycle bin, Clearwater is offering Recycling Perks.

Once you sign up for the program, you will be assigned a cart for your household. After that, every time your recycling is picked up at the curb, your Recycling Perks account will automatically receive 25 points.

Log into the Recycling Perks website to trade in your earned points for discounts at local businesses.

As a reminder; all plastics are recyclable, but do not put Styrofoam, plastic bags or plastic wrap in the recycle cart.

You can recycle wide-mouth plastic and rigid containers, glass bottles and jars, cardboard, milk and juice cartons. Empty aerosol cans and aluminum and steel cans are also acceptable.

MORE TOP STORIES:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s