Publix Aprons Back to the Table: Party Poppers

Name: Party Poppers
Total Time – Varies (Varies)

APRONS ADVICE
Complete your party with a vegetable platter, sweet tea, and assorted cookies.
These recipes are perfect for parties, pot lucks, or the big game.

Recipe: Sausage Cheese Poppers
Active Time – 10 minutes, Total Time – 40 minutes (Makes 36 servings)

Ingredients:
Nonstick aluminum foil
8 oz Monterey Jack cheese
1/4 cup diced jalapeño peppers, drained
1 lb hot Italian sausage, casing removed
1 cup all-purpose baking mix
1/4 cup presliced green onions
1 tablespoon chunky garlic paste
Cooking spray

Steps:
1. Line baking sheet with foil. Shred cheese (2 cups); drain peppers. Remove sausage from casing (wash hands).
2. Combine all ingredients in large bowl (except spray); combine with hand mixer (or stand mixer). Roll into 1-inch balls and place on prepared baking sheet (wash hands). Chill 15 minutes (or freeze 10 minutes). Preheat oven to 400°F.
3. Coat poppers with spray; bake 10–15 minutes, or until browned and 165°F. Serve.
Note: Sausage Poppers can be prepared, then kept uncooked in the freezer. To bake from frozen, add 5 minutes to cook time.

CALORIES (per 1/36 recipe) 60kcal; FAT 4g; SAT FAT 2g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 10mg; SODIUM 200mg; CARB 3g; FIBER 0g; SUGARS 0g; PROTEIN 3g; VIT A 2%; VIT C 2%; CALC 6%; IRON 2%

Recipe: Potato Skin Bites
Active Time – 20 minutes, Total Time – 50 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:
1 lb baby gold (or red) potatoes
3 tablespoons chives, divided (optional)
4 oz sharp cheddar cheese
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup spreadable cream cheese
1/2 teaspoon pepper, divided
1/4 cup cooked bacon bits

Steps:
1. Place potatoes in microwave-safe bowl; cover and cook on HIGH for 8–10 minutes or until tender. Let stand to cool 10 minutes. Chop chives; cut cheese into 1/2-inch cubes.
2. Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice 1/8-inch off side of potatoes and scoop about 1–2 teaspoons of flesh from inside, leaving a border, and discarding scooped out potato. Place potatoes on baking sheet, then stuff with cheese. Drizzle with oil and sprinkle with salt; bake 5–8 minutes or until potatoes are tender and cheese is bubbly. Let stand 10 minutes to cool.
3. Combine sour cream, cream cheese, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, bacon, and 2 tablespoons chives until blended. Spoon 1 teaspoon mixture on top of each potato; sprinkle with remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1 tablespoon chives. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 120kcal; FAT 9g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 20mg; SODIUM 280mg; CARB 3g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 1g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 4%; VIT C 4%; CALC 8%; IRON 2%

Recipe: Asian Crab Rolls
Total Time – 25 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:
12 slices large white sandwich bread
1/4 cup egg substitute (or 1 egg), beaten
4 crab cakes (12–16 oz)
1/4 cup clarified butter (or canola oil)
1/2 cup sriracha mayonnaise
2 tablespoons toasted sesame seeds (optional)
1/4 cup presliced green onions

Steps:
1. Remove crust from bread. Flatten each bread slice to 1/8-inch-thick using a rolling pin. Brush beaten egg onto each bread slice; place 2 tablespoons crab cake on lower half of each slice and roll up to seal edges (wash hands).
2. Preheat large sauté pan with clarified butter on medium-high 4–5 minutes. Place crab rolls in butter (in batches) and cook 4–5 minutes, turning occasionally, or until golden brown. Place on paper towel-lined plate to drain. Drizzle with mayonnaise; sprinkle with sesame seeds and green onions. Serve.

CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 170kcal; FAT 13g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 30mg; SODIUM 350mg; CARB 11g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 5g; VIT A 6%; VIT C 6%; CALC 2%; IRON 4%

