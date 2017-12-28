Man dies after getting trapped by equipment while remodeling Pinellas Park building

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A man died after getting trapped by a piece of equipment while rennovating a building in Pinellas Park Thursday morning.

Police and fire responded to a report of an industrial accident on 102nd Avenue North just after 10 a.m.

Pinellas Park Police investigators said the man was operating some type of motorized equipment and became trapped between the equipment and a door frame.

The man died at the scene. His death appears to be accidental.

No other information was immediately released.

MORE TOP STORIES: