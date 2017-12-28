Infamous Tampa mother back in court, facing eviction; demands once again ‘somebody needs to pay’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Angel Brown is internationally infamous, but she is barely aware of why.

In April 2010, a call came in to the News Channel 8 newsroom about a woman living in a single motel room with a number of children.

When a reporter and photographer showed up to check out the story, Angel angrily looked into the camera and demanded, “Somebody needs to pay for all of this!”

News Channel 8 reports about the Tampa mother and her children were uploaded to YouTube and have now been viewed millions of times.

Sean Hannity and Rush Limbaugh singled out Angel Adams as the face of what is wrong with the American welfare system, in their opinion.

Brown says she doesn’t care that people have expressed hate about her across the country.

“I don’t care, they don’t know me,” said Brown.

Brown doesn’t own a computer and doesn’t care that people have viewed and commented on her story millions of times

In 2010, Brown, then known as Angel Adams, had 15 biological children, and 12 of them were living with her in the motel room.

The Department of Children and Families stepped in and found Brown and her children a new home.

She has been in and out of court several times since then and has lost and then regained custody of her children.

Now, Angel Adams is married to Eric Brown and has a total of 17 biological children.

Twelve of the children live with the Brown’s and they are in trouble again, facing eviction and in court.

The Tampa Housing Authority pays their rent, but because of maintenance problems at the house, the housing authority has not paid rent to the landlord for three months.

The landlord has filed a notice of eviction and has informed the court they intend to make repairs to the home and resell it and they do not accept “Section 8,” or government assisted rent, from their tenants.

The Brown’s also owe nearly $600 for an overdue power bill and told a Hillsborough County Judge on Thursday they used money the Tampa Housing Authority mailed to them to pay for the power bill to pay instead, to evacuate their family during Hurricane Irma.

“These bills was extra, extra high on top of late fees from Tampa Housing Authority not never paying on time,” Eric Brown told Hillsborough Judge Michael Williams at an eviction hearing on Thursday.

Angel Brown told the judge she was desperate and had no choice.

“I used it for my children to evacuate for the Irma Hurricane. When they told us to get out, I used that money to evacuate and get my children where they needed to be,” said Angel Brown.

Judge Williams told the couple the law gave him little choice in the matter.

“You are asking me to make an agency to pay money above and beyond what they have committed to pay and I don’t have that authority,” said Williams.

The judge has now given the couple until Jan. 15 to find a new home for their family.

