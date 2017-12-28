HEARTWARMING: Lakeland PD officer gives special gift to boy whose father died

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A 12-year-old boy whose father died over the holidays received a very special gift, thanks to the efforts of a kind-hearted Lakeland police officer.

It was just after Thanksgiving when Lakeland PD Detective Pollice met the boy while responding to a 911 call.

Sadly, the call was at the boy’s house where his father had passed away. Upon returning home from school, the boy found his father collapsed on the floor.

Detective Pollice, who is the father of three boys, began talking with the boy and trying to comfort him. He struck up a conversation about the boy’s shoes. They were Jordan 3s which Detective Pollice new about all too well. He too is a fan and has been a collector of the shoes since he was a boy.

For those few minutes while talking about the shoes, the boy forgot about the tragedy he was facing.

But then he mentioned, “Dad said he was going to get me a pair for Christmas…but not now,” and the reality of the situation returned immediately.

Detective Pollice was determined that this boy would have a new pair of Jordan’s for Christmas, knowing that is what his father intended.

He quickly reached out to co-workers and friends who started contributing money. He also met the with manager of Jimmy Jazz who immediately jumped on board to help. Even Nike sent items after hearing the young boy’s story.

Not only did the boy find one pair of Jordan’s in the box, he found five!

His favorites are the newly released Gatorade edition.

The shoe sizes were staggered to allow the growing boy to always be able to wear a pair.

“We know shoes can never erase the tragedy this boy and his family have endured this past month, but we hope he had a little more joy this Christmas,” said the Lakeland Police Department in a Facebook post.

