Grandmother caring for 3-year-old Venice boy still recovering from crash that killed his mother

VENICE, Fla. (WFLA) – A 3-year-old Venice boy was critically injured in a crash by a wrong-way driver in early December.

He’s fighting to recover and will soon realize his mother died in that crash.

It was a deadly head-on collision by a wrong-way driver on Dec. 12.

“It was surreal. One minute they’re here and you’re talking with them and the next minute she is gone,” said Deborah Wood, the little boy’s grandmother.

Shannon Anderson had just picked up her 3-year-old son Dominic from preschool and was headed home. She never made it there and her baby boy was seriously injured.

“By the time we got up here it was about midnight. He had already lost his spleen and was in a coma,” said Wood.

Dominic was in a coma for several days but is lucky to be alive.

“He’s had five surgeries. The bones all around his eye were crushed, his cheekbone, his jaw, all inside his mouth. There’s a lot of brain problems now, frontal lobe,” said Wood.

Wood has been with her grandson around the clock. He’s now her responsibility.

“He is very much loved and wanted. It is a change, it is something you don’t really plan for,” said Wood.

A tough change in plans, but plans she’s ready to adapt to.

“He smiles and that just lights your heart. He has a pillow fight with my brother and that belly giggle and you just think, ‘isn’t life grand?'” said Wood.

Dominic’s recovery could take years and doctors say he may not fully recover. The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover medical expenses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: