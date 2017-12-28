Florida minimum wage increases to $8.25 on Jan. 1

TAMPA (WFLA/WCMH) – Floridians making minimum wage will see a slight increase in their paycheck in the new year.

Starting January 1, 2018, non-tipped employees will begin receiving $8.25 an hour, while tipped employees will see an increase to $5.23.

The state’s current minimum wage is $8.10 per hour.

According to a 2004 amendment to the Constitution of the State of Florida, annual increases are based on the cost of living.

Florida’s minimum wage is $1 higher than the federal minimum of $7.25, however workers at Walt Disney World currently make $10 an hour and companies such as Target have pledged to increase hourly base pay to $15 by 2020.

Washington D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the nation, paying workers $12.50 per hour.

