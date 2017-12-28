Florida minimum wage increases to $8.25 on Jan. 1

WFLA/WCMH Published: Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA/WCMH) – Floridians making minimum wage will see a slight increase in their paycheck in the new year.

Starting January 1, 2018, non-tipped employees will begin receiving $8.25 an hour, while tipped employees will see an increase to $5.23.

The state’s current minimum wage is $8.10 per hour.

According to a 2004 amendment to the Constitution of the State of Florida, annual increases are based on the cost of living.

Florida’s minimum wage is $1 higher than the federal minimum of $7.25, however workers at Walt Disney World currently make $10 an hour and companies such as Target have pledged to increase hourly base pay to $15 by 2020.

Washington D.C. has the highest minimum wage in the nation, paying workers $12.50 per hour.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW:

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s