Fireworks safety for New Year’s Eve celebrations

Fireworks can be dangerous if they are not properly handled.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As we get closer to ringing in the new year, people are scrambling to figure out where to watch fireworks in the Tampa Bay area.

Others have been out buying fireworks to put on their own backyard show.  For the do-it-yourselfers, Galaxy Fireworks in Tampa offers these guidelines so you can stay safe.

Fireworks Safety Tips

  1. Always have an adult present and never give fireworks to young children. Not even sparklers.
  2. Remember alcohol and fireworks do not mix.
  3. Purchase legal consumer fireworks from a licensed store, stand or tent.
  4. Keep spectators at a safe distance
  5. Light only one firework at a time

For more tips on how to use and or put out fireworks go to the Galaxy Fireworks Megastore’s Facebook page.

