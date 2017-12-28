Every tweet will no longer be archived by Library of Congress

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 08: Visitors tour the Main Reading Room of the Library of Congress Thomas Jefferson Building October 8, 2012 in Washington, DC. The Library of Congress opens its Main Reading Room for a special public open house twice a year with librarians available to demonstrate the library's resources. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(WFLA) — Did you know every single public tweet posted on Twitter since 2010 has been archived at the Library of Congress?

Well now that you do, don’t get too excited because it’s coming to an end.

The institution said it plans to stop the process of saving our status updates, opinion threads and social media outcries.

Come the New Year, the library will only acquire tweets “on a very selective basis.”

So your post would have to be pretty important, for the Library of Congress to include it in their very prestigious collection.

Twitter users have been debating about which iconic tweets should make the cut.

Here are some of the major ones:

The first tweet EVER

When the #Hashtag was created

The social revolution of #MeToo

President Trump’s “covfefe” debacle

When Oreo won the Super Bowl

Ellen’s epic Oscars selfie

The library said it began archiving tweets, “for the same reason it collects other materials – to acquire and preserve a record of knowledge and creativity for Congress and the American people.”

The compilation of our social media postings dates all the way back to Twitter’s start in 2006.

