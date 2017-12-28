DNA leads to arrest of Fort Myers man for rape that happened 22 years ago

LEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities in Lee County say DNA led to the arrest of a man suspected of raping a child more than 20 years ago.

Paul Shannon Jacob, 46, was arrested at his Fort Myers home on Wednesday.

Detectives say on Dec. 9, 1995, deputies received a call from the victim reporting a sexual battery that occurred on a dirt road extension in the area of Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard.

The victim described the suspect as a black male driving a red vehicle. The victim said the suspect offered to drive the victim to get something to eat at a local restaurant.

Instead, the suspect drove the victim to a wooded area and sexually battered her in the vehicle, after which the suspect drove to a nearby apartment complex where the suspect allowed the victim to leave the vehicle.

Jacob was identified as a result of a DNA match, after analysis by the National Institute of Justice Project.

Jacob was charged with sexual battery on a minor and is being held in the Lee County Jail without.

“We’ve come a long way with DNA analysis since 1995,” said Lee County Undersheriff Marcelo. “Both Sheriff Scott and I, above all else, recognize the need to remove violent offenders from the streets and neighborhoods of Lee County. The apprehension of Paul Shannon Jacob, by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, places a cruel and dangerous criminal in a place where he can do no further damage.”

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-