Deputies looking for man who could be armed after homicide at Carrollwood apartment complex

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives are looking for a man who could be armed and could have information about a homicide at an apartment complex in Carrollwood.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at 1:43 am about an argument that was taking place inside an apartment at 3811 N. Cortez Circle in Tampa.

When deputies arrived, they found an adult male outside the apartment entrance who was deceased from at least one gunshot wound.

Detectives checked the victim’s apartment and found an adult female, who is the victim’s girlfriend. She was inside the apartment unharmed.

Detectives are following up on active leads on a suspect and have determined that this was not a random incident. They believe the shooting may the result of a domestic altercation.

Deputies are looking for the son of the woman who lives in the apartment, Tyler Bardin 22, a white male who could be armed. He lived in the apartment with his mother and her boyfriend, the shooting victim. Deputies would like to talk to Bardin, to get his account of what happened.

Deputies say if you see Bardin, use caution, he could be armed. He is believed to be traveling in a white, 1998 Toyota Camry.

Homicide detectives are processing the crime scene and conducting interviews. They say there have been domestic related 911 calls at the apartment in the past. Detectives are also trying to figure out where the victim’s girlfriend was at the time of the shooting.

The name of the victim has not yet been released. Detectives believe he is in his mid 40s.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-