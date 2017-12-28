Dad shares emotional account of daughter’s heroin overdose death

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WCMH) — An Ohio father shared a heartbreaking post about the death of his daughter from a heroin overdose on Christmas Eve.

Tim Sherman said his daughter Karisten had been clean for a year, but had relapsed and was found dead in her bedroom.

Recently, he and his daughter had been talking about her time getting clean.

“She even said ‘Daddy, I don’t want to go back to that stuff ever again.’ I remind her what I told her at the Narcan meeting, ‘If you can’t kick the dragon for good I will be the one to zip you up, but I will be with you every step of the way when you need me.’ I don’t know why she didn’t call me like she promised. It hurts so bad that she didn’t call,” he wrote.

“I thought the Love she had for me would keep her from going back to that drug ever again.”

In a Facebook post, he described how Eastlake detectives called him to tell him the news. “I immediately fell to my knees in the snow and began to cry like a baby,” he said.

Sherman went to his daughter’s house and up to her room, where he describes finding her body.

He said he helped medics put her in a body bag and onto a cot.

“Please, please, please, wrap your arms around your loved ones and let them know how much you care and love them, because tomorrow is never guaranteed and I urge you all to share this post. Maybe, just maybe, it’ll help another family,” Sherman wrote.

Read Sherman’s post below or click here to read: Warning: Some language and descriptions may be disturbing.