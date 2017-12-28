Christmas gifts for child found along I-75 in Sarasota County

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA/WBBH) – A woman is hoping she can find the person meant to receive Christmas gifts that she found along Interstate 75 in North Port in Sarasota County.

Andrea Reid was driving south from St. Pete to Cape Coral when she spotted the presents on Christmas Eve.

Now she’s searching for the child they were meant for.

“The tags on them say to Branson and they are from Pops and Windy Randy and Jack,” she said.

She said the gifts likely fell out of a car… or Santa’s sleigh.

“Unfortunately the wrapping had come off some of them just because from sliding on the road,” Reid said.

Reid’s post on Facebook has been shared hundreds of times, but she’s hoping it goes viral to find the owner.

“I just couldn’t imagine being that person getting to the house and all excited to give these gifts away and they’re not even there.”

Reid said you can contact her on Facebook if you know Branson or his family.

She said if she doesn’t find the owner, she’ll donate the gifts to charity.

