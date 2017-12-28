Chocolate Dipped Cherry “Mice”

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Kristina Rice is here with her recipe for Chocolate Dipped Cherry “Mice”

Sm bag Hershey kisses (head)

a jar of maraschino cherries WITH STEMS (body) one bar of almond bark milk chocolate (to melt ) sliced almonds (ears) white icing (eyes)

Drain and dry the cherries on a paper towel

Melt chocolate in glass deep bowl

Unwrap Hershey kisses set aside

Pair up your almond ears set aside

Holding the stem of the cherry dipped cherry and chocolate put onto sheet pan with parchment paper. Lean Hershey kiss onto Cherry to make the head of the mouse. Tuck the almonds behind the Hershey kiss as ears.

Put in a cool dry place (not in the fridge)

Squirt white icing on for eyes. Dot with black icing

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s