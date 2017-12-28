Kristina Rice is here with her recipe for Chocolate Dipped Cherry “Mice”

Sm bag Hershey kisses (head)

a jar of maraschino cherries WITH STEMS (body) one bar of almond bark milk chocolate (to melt ) sliced almonds (ears) white icing (eyes)

Drain and dry the cherries on a paper towel

Melt chocolate in glass deep bowl

Unwrap Hershey kisses set aside

Pair up your almond ears set aside

Holding the stem of the cherry dipped cherry and chocolate put onto sheet pan with parchment paper. Lean Hershey kiss onto Cherry to make the head of the mouse. Tuck the almonds behind the Hershey kiss as ears.

Put in a cool dry place (not in the fridge)

Squirt white icing on for eyes. Dot with black icing