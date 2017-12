Two packages store bought of cinnamon tea cookies ; (or your favorite store bought toffee wafer)

2 cups of strained ricotta cheese

1/2 cup of powdered sugar

1 cup of mini chocolate chips

1 teaspoon of vanilla

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

Mix together and chill for an hour

Place in pastry bags when ready to fill cookies.

Squirt cannoli cream onto one cookie and Top with second cookie.

Roll sides in favorite topping like chopped almonds or pistachios or sprinkles