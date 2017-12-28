Candy Twist Sugar Cookies

Chef Kristina Rice is here with an easy recipe for the holidays.

1 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

2 store bought slice and bake sugar cookies Red food coloring

Take one of the store-bought sugar cookie dough and color red set aside in a plastic bag.

Whisk egg white and sugar until frothy foamy white and set aside.

Divide sugar cookie dough into 24 portions role in hand to make small balls. Repeat this process with the same number of small balls with the red cookie dough.

On floured board roll a red and a white cookie dough into separate snake forms 3 inches long twist and place on cookie sheet

Repeat this process until all cookies or twisted rolled and placed on cookie sheet.

Brush the egg white mixture onto the white part of the cookie twists.

Bake in oven as directed on package

Cool on baking sheet