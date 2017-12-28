Candy Twist Sugar Cookies

Daytime Web Staff Published:

Chef Kristina Rice is here with an easy recipe for the holidays.

1 egg whites

1/4 cup sugar

2 store bought slice and bake sugar cookies Red food coloring

Take one of the store-bought sugar cookie dough and color red set aside in a plastic bag.

Whisk egg white and sugar until frothy foamy white and set aside.

Divide sugar cookie dough into 24 portions role in hand to make small balls. Repeat this process with the same number of small balls with the red cookie dough.

On floured board roll a red and a white cookie dough into separate snake forms 3 inches long twist and place on cookie sheet

Repeat this process until all cookies or twisted rolled and placed on cookie sheet.

Brush the egg white mixture onto the white part of the cookie twists.

Bake in oven as directed on package

Cool on baking sheet

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s