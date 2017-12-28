Brevard Co. man says he punched ATM for giving too much cash

COCOA, Fla. (AP) – A Brevard County man told investigators he punched an automatic teller machine because it gave him too much cash.
An arrest report says 23-year-old Michael Joseph Oleksik man caused about $5,000 in damage to an ATM at a Wells Fargo bank branch in Cocoa on Nov. 29.
He was arrested Dec. 22 on a criminal mischief charge after bank officials decided to press charges.
Surveillance video captured Oleksik pummeling the touch screen.
An arrest report says that Oleksik told a bank manager he was angry that the machine was giving him too much money and he didn’t know what to do because he was in a hurry for work. He apologized for causing damage.
Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Oleksik.
