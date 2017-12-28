Actress Rose Marie of ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’ fame dies at 94

FILE- In this April 1, 2002, file photo, actress and comedian Rose Marie talks to the press as she arrives for a ceremony honoring comedian Milton Berle at Hillside Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles. Family spokesman Harlan Boll said Marie, the wisecracking Sally Rogers of “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Thursday, Dec. 28, 2017. She was 94. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rose Marie, the wisecracking Sally Rogers of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and a show business lifer who began as a bobbed-hair child star in vaudeville and worked for nearly a century in theater, radio, TV and movies, died Thursday. She was 94.

Marie had been resting in bed at her Los Angeles-area home when she died and was found by a caretaker, said family spokesman Harlan Boll.

“Heaven just got a whole lot funnier” was posted atop a photo of Marie on her website.

Marie was a child star of the 1920s and 1930s who endeared herself to TV fans on the classic ’60s sitcom that featured Van Dyke and Mary Tyler Moore.

She appeared in numerous movies as a child and starred in the Broadway musical “Top Banana.” She was nominated for three Emmys and received a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame in 2001.

