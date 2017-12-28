8 fun New Year’s Eve things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay

(WFLA) — New Year’s Eve is almost here and the Tampa Bay area is ready to welcome 2018 with a bang!

Here are some of the awesome events happening around our area on Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 to ring in the New Year for couples sharing a midnight kiss, friends who will be clinking glasses and even kids who want to join in on the fun!

1. The Rooftop Eve 2018 (Tampa)

Ring in the New Year at the most fabulous rooftop party in the heart of Downtown Tampa, offering stunning views of the city skyline and fireworks. Get the details

2. Aqua Eve (Tampa)

Spend New Year’s underwater… well pretty close to it! Experience the Florida Aquarium’s exhibits, live entertainment, delicious food/drinks, a champagne toast and fireworks at midnight. Get the details

3. Black and White Ball (Tampa)

The Black and White Ball, held over 50 years ago, on Nov. 28, 1966, became the most famous party of the 20th century and Tampa Bay is bringing it back for NYE. Get the details

4. New Years Bash (St. Petersburg)

Join a lively beach bash this New Year’s Eve to sip cocktails at oceanfront fire tables or dance the night away on a fireplace patio with one of Tampa’s best live DJs. Get the details

5. Toast by the Coast (St. Petersburg)

Get all dolled up at this fancy annual gala soiree with an open bar, an extensive gourmet hors-d’oeuvres buffet and dance the night away to live music. Get the details

6. Market on Main Kids’ Toast (Safety Harbor)

Everyone in the family can enjoy this celebration with a sparkling cider toast and countdown for the little ones who may not make it to midnight. Get the details

7. Pineapple Drop (Sarasota)

A whole day of food, live music and tons of fun with the iconic Pineapple Drop right as the clock strikes midnight. Get the details

8. Speakeasy New Year’s Eve (Lakeland)

Travel back in time to the 1970s where prom wear was all the rage. Join this couples costume contest with food and drinks flowing as 2018 arrives. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add events to our calendar.

We know there are tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

