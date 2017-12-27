Ice skating fun at Winter Village through Jan. 5

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Time is running out to visit Tampa’s Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park.

This is a place where for $13 you get a pair of ice skates and you can skate outdoors with the scenic view of downtown Tampa in the background for up to 90 minutes.

The 5,000-square-foot ice skating rink brings a bit of winter fun to Tampa.

Winter Village also features 10 boutiques from local craftspeople and vendors, as well as specialty drinks and treats.

Winter Village will be up and running through Jan. 5. After that, Winter Village will melt, turning Curtis Hixon Park back into one of the Tampa Bay area’s warm weather destinations for fun.

Curtis Hixon Park is located at 600 N. Ashley Dr. in downtown Tampa.

Learn more about Winter Village here.

