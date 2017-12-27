WATCH: St. Pete PD needs help identifying person of interest in severe beating of man

Surveillance image of a person of interest

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – Investigators are asking for help identifying a person of interest in the case of a man who was beaten so severely he is hospitalized in intensive care.

St. Petersburg Police Department detectives say the man was beaten near 16th Street and 17th Avenue South.

The attack happened two days before Christmas.

Detectives believe the person shown in surveillance video may have information about the aggravated battery.

If you recognize this person, or have any information about this incident, text “SPPD” and your tip to Tip-411, or please call 727-893-7780 and mention report# 2017-058555.

