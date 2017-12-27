WATCH: Sailor’s Christmas surprise for mom goes viral

(WATE) – A U.S. Navy sailor gave her mother the best gift — and the surprise of a lifetime this Christmas.

In the video, the sailor surprises her mom by sneaking up behind her while she opens her Christmas present: a mirror. When the mom unwraps the present, she sees her daughter standing there and shrieks with delight.

The amazing video, which was posted Christmas Eve by the sailor, who goes by the Twitter handle @cheeyannahh, has been retweeted more than 248,000 times and liked more than 850,000 times.

Suprised my mom for Christmas, she looked in the mirror and saw her present ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/goY4Cf4vjp — chєy$ (@cheeyannahh) December 25, 2017

Now, excuse us while we go dry our eyes. It’s a little dusty in here.

MORE TOP STORIES: