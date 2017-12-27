WATCH: Man in T-Rex costume blows snow from driveway

By Published:
Credit: Sky Croswell

MILFORD, N.H. (WFLA) — One man dressed as a dinosaur braved the winter elements and managed to get some laughs out of all who saw him.

Erik Croswell used a little imagination to enjoy a typical white Christmas in New Hampshire.

This viral video was captured by Erik’s wife, Sky, of him wearing a T-Rex costume while clearing a path on their driveway.

Sky said he was in the middle of piling up the snow after the Christmas Day storm when the idea struck.

Erik decided snow-blowing would be much more fun if he put on his new Christmas present, a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

He was definitely right!

Sky said her handy “dinosaur” husband was a big hit with their kids and neighbors. People even drove by to take some photos and join in on the fun.

No surprise, the video has become internet gold!

>> MORE FROM LILA’S DIGITAL DOWNLOAD

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest trending news straight from social media

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s