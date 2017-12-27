WATCH: Man in T-Rex costume blows snow from driveway

MILFORD, N.H. (WFLA) — One man dressed as a dinosaur braved the winter elements and managed to get some laughs out of all who saw him.

Erik Croswell used a little imagination to enjoy a typical white Christmas in New Hampshire.

This viral video was captured by Erik’s wife, Sky, of him wearing a T-Rex costume while clearing a path on their driveway.

Sky said he was in the middle of piling up the snow after the Christmas Day storm when the idea struck.

Erik decided snow-blowing would be much more fun if he put on his new Christmas present, a Tyrannosaurus Rex costume.

He was definitely right!

Sky said her handy “dinosaur” husband was a big hit with their kids and neighbors. People even drove by to take some photos and join in on the fun.

No surprise, the video has become internet gold!

