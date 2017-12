SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. (WFLA) – A portion of Interstate 75 is shut down southbound due to a crash.

A vehicle overturned in the median near mile marker 242, between Apollo Beach and Ruskin.

All lanes before SR-674 are closed.

Emergency personnel are on scene and one person was flown from the accident.

The Florida Highway Patrol is on scene.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this story.

