Police investigating after truck registered to DeSean Jackson crashes, report says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police are investigating a crash involving a vehicle registered to a Tampa Bay Buccaneers player, according to a report from NFL.com.

The report says the Chevy Silverado, registered to wide receiver DeSean Jackson, hit a tree on Christmas Eve night along West Shore Boulevard.

When officers arrived at the scene, the truck had been abandoned. During a search of the truck, police found marijuana and hollow-point bullets, according to the NFL.com report.

According to NFL.com, police contacted Jackson who later responded to the scene. Jackson allegedly declined to cooperate at first. The NFL.com report says he eventually gave officers the driver’s name, but did not help them get the driver back to the scene.

A representative for Jackson told NFL.com that a friend had borrowed the wide receiver’s car while he was out of town. She says none of what was in the car is Jackson’s.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

