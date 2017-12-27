Police chase ends in arrest along I-275 in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was apprehended after fleeing from an attempted traffic stop in Pinellas County Wednesday night.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull the man over, but he took off and fled toward Tampa.

The suspect let out a woman and an infant out of the car during the pursuit somewhere in the Tampa area.

The sheriff office’s helicopter followed the vehicle as it came back to Pinellas County, where it was finally stopped.

Lt. Ken Euler says the man could face child neglect charges for fleeing. Officials are looking for the woman and child.

St. Petersburg police assisted in the incident.

