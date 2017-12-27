Newly filed legislation looks to make euthanasia harder possibility in Florida shelters

TALLAHASSEE (WFLA) – Over one million animals are euthanized in animal shelters each year.

However, a newly filed legislation is looking to make it harder for shelters in Florida to add to that number.

After passing similar legislation, California taxpayers saved $1.8 million.

The Florida Animal Control Association is concerned the bill doesn’t specify how long a shelter would have to hold an animal for a rescue.

“If a rescue organization, a willingness to take an animal, then the shelter would have to hold that animal indefinitely…that could definitely lead to overcrowding,” said Diana Ferguson.

No-kill advocacy group, Fix Florida, says the concerns are worth the possible pay off.

“It saves the processing of the euthanasia, it saves the processing of the carcass and more importantly, it has a live, happy pet in a home in the community, where they’re going to pet stores, they’re going to Publix, they’re buying pet food and they’re spending money in the community,” said Jack Cory.

A similar bill was proposed in Florida last year. It came with numerous restrictions on shelters.

