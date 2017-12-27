More pregnant women are using pot, study finds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –There’s been a rise in the number of pregnant women who are using marijuana to soothe anxiety and morning sickness.

In the JAMA study, researchers observed a sample of pregnant women in California and saw a 3 percent increase in use form 2009 through 2016.

One expert said the rise may be attributed to the increased availability of legal marijuana in recent years.

While marijuana effects on a fetus aren’t clear, doctors do caution women that smoking could lead to lower birth weights and developmental problems.

