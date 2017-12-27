Man accused of hitting pregnant girlfriend, injecting her with meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to court documents, a man is facing charges after striking his girlfriend, who is 37 weeks pregnant, with a baseball bat.
According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Kyle Stowers hit his girlfriend several times in the head, face and torso last week.
She told police Stowers “left her for dead” at the residence and fled the scene.
Court documents state that the victim says she was injected with methamphetamine by Stowers.
Stowers is facing charges of malicious wounding and is lodged in South Central Regional Jail with a $10,000 cash bond.
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Deputies: Man deserted 3 children after crash on busy Plant City road
- 12-year-old boy hit, killed in hit-and-run crash on International Drive in Orlando
- Porch pirate nabbed in Pinellas Park, Christmas gift returned to family
- Pilot in deadly Bartow plane crash had advanced training
- Man on drug called ‘wasp’ breaks into home, cuts throat in front of mother and children
- Christmas Eve tragedy: What we know about the 5 victims of the Bartow plane crash