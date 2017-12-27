Man accused of hitting pregnant girlfriend, injecting her with meth

Kyle Stowers, jail booking photo

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to court documents, a man is facing charges after striking his girlfriend, who is 37 weeks pregnant, with a baseball bat.

According to a criminal complaint, 21-year-old Kyle Stowers hit his girlfriend several times in the head, face and torso last week.

She told police Stowers “left her for dead” at the residence and fled the scene.

Court documents state that the victim says she was injected with methamphetamine by Stowers.

Stowers is facing charges of malicious wounding and is lodged in South Central Regional Jail with a $10,000 cash bond.

