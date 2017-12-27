Lakeland family heartbroken after pet cat killed by neighborhood dog

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – A Lakeland family is heartbroken after they say their family cat was attacked and killed by a neighborhood dog.

Home surveillance video captured some alarming footage that has most people in the neighborhood outraged.

“It was just so shocking right here in your own back yard, to just see that, to see it in your home. It just made me feel so cold. I couldn’t believe it,” said Jennifer Aguilar.

Aguilar can’t believe Kitty, her cat of 16 years, is gone. Home cameras captured a woman getting her dog out of the Aguilar’s backyard.

In the video, the woman can be heard saying “no, no” to the dog. Four minutes later, she is back in the Aguilar’s yard, dragging something that’s in a black garbage bag.

At that point she is heard saying “just put it in the green barrel,” referring to the garbage can.

“I asked her when I was there, ‘in that video that I saw, was that you taking the body of our cat?’ And she said, ‘yes.’ ‘And what did you do with it,’ we asked her. She’s like, ‘I put it in the trash bin there,'” said Marco Aguilar.

Marco Aguilar says he later went back over to her house and found his cat.

“I opened the bag and I saw how he died viciously, he had blood all over, very graphic. I didn’t want my kids to see,” he said.

We went to the neighbor’s house to hear her side.

She declined to speak with us.

We spoke to Sheriff Grady Judd, who is in charge of animal control, to see how this is being handled.

“We will be pursuing a vicious dog status because it killed a cat, outside of its yard. She had something in the bag and obviously, through normal deductions, she had the cat there,” said Judd.

The Aguilar’s are not looking to cause neighborhood problems. They say they just want a safe neighborhood.

“If you are sorry you will do the right thing. You know that this animal doesn’t belong in this neighborhood,” said Jennifer Aguilar.

The dog owner has been civilly cited and owes more than $300 in fines.

Sheriff Grady Judd says this isn’t over yet. It will be settled in civil court.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON RIGHT NOW: