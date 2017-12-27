Increase in flu activity reported in Florida, Tampa Bay area in ‘mild activity’ range

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An increase in Florida influenza and influenza-like illness has been reported.

According to the Florida Department of Health, activity among all age groups increased and remained above levels observed during the previous two flu seasons between Dec. 17 and Dec. 23.

Visits to emergency departments among pregnant women remained well above levels observed during the previous three flu seasons.

All counties across the Tampa Bay area remain in the “mild activity” range. Pinellas County saw the most outbreaks this week, with five or more.

The Department of Health said more outbreaks have been reported so far this season than previous serious, which may be an early indication of a more severe flu season.

