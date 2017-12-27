Human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Hudson.

Pasco deputies responded to a call about the remains at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.

The remains were discovered in a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson.

Detectives are at the scene today looking for evidence.

No other details have been released.

Stay with WFLA.com for updates about this story.

