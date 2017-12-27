Human remains found in wooded area in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Detectives with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area of Hudson.
Pasco deputies responded to a call about the remains at 6:05 p.m. on Tuesday.
The remains were discovered in a wooded area near 12800 Jayton Avenue in Hudson.
Detectives are at the scene today looking for evidence.
No other details have been released.
