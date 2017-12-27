Frogman Swim to raise money for Navy SEAL Foundation

News Channel 8 Today Anchor Gayle Guyardo By Published: Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to dive into the chilly waters of Tampa Bay as the 2018 Tampa Bay Frogman Swim nears.

The event is spearheading by a former Navy Seal Rory O’Conner who came up with the idea with a few buddies.

“We went from Gandy right there at the tower over to Picnic Island Beach and 34 of us raised $34,000,” said O’Conner.

Today, the 5k point-to-point swim has evolved into an annual event that’s now supported by the official Navy SEAL Foundation, an organization that helps severely injured active duty Navy SEAL and their families.

“The community can be anyone from Navy Seals to special warfare to boat driver to other folks that are associated with an op that was injured or killed,” said O’Conner.

This year’s event is sold out but there is room for corporate teams.

Learn more about the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim

Former Navy Seal Rory O’Conner and a few buddies came up with the idea of the Frogman Swim fundraiser.

 

STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

 

Related Posts

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s