Frogman Swim to raise money for Navy SEAL Foundation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to dive into the chilly waters of Tampa Bay as the 2018 Tampa Bay Frogman Swim nears.
The event is spearheading by a former Navy Seal Rory O’Conner who came up with the idea with a few buddies.
“We went from Gandy right there at the tower over to Picnic Island Beach and 34 of us raised $34,000,” said O’Conner.
Today, the 5k point-to-point swim has evolved into an annual event that’s now supported by the official Navy SEAL Foundation, an organization that helps severely injured active duty Navy SEAL and their families.
“The community can be anyone from Navy Seals to special warfare to boat driver to other folks that are associated with an op that was injured or killed,” said O’Conner.
This year’s event is sold out but there is room for corporate teams.
Learn more about the Tampa Bay Frogman Swim
STORIES OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Woman, 26, gives birth to baby who spent 24 years as frozen embryo
- Winter Haven teacher accused of sending sexually explicit photos to boy, 15
- Father vanishes after dropping off lunch at daughter’s school in Hillsborough
- Pregnant woman killed in Clearwater drive-by shooting, family was in car with her
- Tampa attorney busted with pants down during sex act with Pinellas inmate, sheriff says
- Train was traveling 80 mph in 30 mph zone before derailing, crashing onto interstate
- Dog expert: What makes a dog turn on its owner?