Frogman Swim to raise money for Navy SEAL Foundation

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Get ready to dive into the chilly waters of Tampa Bay as the 2018 Tampa Bay Frogman Swim nears.

The event is spearheading by a former Navy Seal Rory O’Conner who came up with the idea with a few buddies.

“We went from Gandy right there at the tower over to Picnic Island Beach and 34 of us raised $34,000,” said O’Conner.

Today, the 5k point-to-point swim has evolved into an annual event that’s now supported by the official Navy SEAL Foundation, an organization that helps severely injured active duty Navy SEAL and their families.

“The community can be anyone from Navy Seals to special warfare to boat driver to other folks that are associated with an op that was injured or killed,” said O’Conner.

This year’s event is sold out but there is room for corporate teams.

