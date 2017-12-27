Deputies: Pasco man attacked liquor store employee after putting bottle of rum in pants

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) — A liquor store employee and a good Samaritan are being credited with holding an accused robber until law enforcement arrived.

The incident happened at Robby’s Liquors on State Road 54 in Zephyrhills Tuesday afternoon.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Andrew Deputy went into the store and put a bottle of Bacardi rum in his pants, then walked toward the exit. An employee who witnessed him take the bottle yelled at him to pay for the alcohol then followed him to the parking lot.

According to the arrest report, Deputy swung the rum bottle at the employee as he left and eventually started punching the employee.

Another person in the parking lot witnessed the employee being punched and ran over to help. Both the witness and the employee held Deputy down until the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene.

The arrest report states Deputy admitted to what he did and said he went “overboard” and took it too far.

